The Friends of East Hunsbury Primary School run fundraising activities throughout the year.

The Friends of East Hunsbury Primary School is a voluntary group working to raise funds and to support the local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents, carers and teachers make up the registered charity, which was recently awarded a grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Warm this Winter Fund to enable the setup of a warm space and community cafe within the school.

The pop-up cafe offers a warm and safe space for older members of the community to socialise, enjoy a hot drink and take part in group activity sessions including board games and chair yoga. The Friends of East Hunsbury Primary School also hope that the cafe will alleviate loneliness amongst older Northamptonshire residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.