Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week
Parents, carers and teachers make up the registered charity, which was recently awarded a grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Warm this Winter Fund to enable the setup of a warm space and community cafe within the school.
The pop-up cafe offers a warm and safe space for older members of the community to socialise, enjoy a hot drink and take part in group activity sessions including board games and chair yoga. The Friends of East Hunsbury Primary School also hope that the cafe will alleviate loneliness amongst older Northamptonshire residents.
Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.