Northamptonshire Community Foundation Community Hero of the Week

By Hazel Munn
Contributor
Published 24th Feb 2025, 10:49 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 12:45 BST
The Friends of East Hunsbury Primary School run fundraising activities throughout the year.The Friends of East Hunsbury Primary School run fundraising activities throughout the year.
The Friends of East Hunsbury Primary School run fundraising activities throughout the year.
The Friends of East Hunsbury Primary School is a voluntary group working to raise funds and to support the local community.

Parents, carers and teachers make up the registered charity, which was recently awarded a grant from Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s Warm this Winter Fund to enable the setup of a warm space and community cafe within the school.

The pop-up cafe offers a warm and safe space for older members of the community to socialise, enjoy a hot drink and take part in group activity sessions including board games and chair yoga. The Friends of East Hunsbury Primary School also hope that the cafe will alleviate loneliness amongst older Northamptonshire residents.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the county’s leading independent grant-making charity, providing much-needed and often life-changing grants to some of Northamptonshire’s most in-need residents. During the 2023/24 financial year, the foundation achieved their biggest grant-making year yet, awarding more than £2.9 million.

Related topics:Northamptonshire Community FoundationParentsNorthamptonshire
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice