Northampton's Kings Heath Primary Academy celebrates glowing new Ofsted report

Pupils and staff from Kings Heath Primary Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, are excited to be celebrating their latest Ofsted report.

The report is full of praise, with no recommendations for improvements. Inspectors stated that “the school could be judged outstanding if we were to carry out a graded inspection now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors highlighted that pupils at the Northampton primary school are fortunate to attend the school and also commented that they “get an exceptional deal”.

Kings Heath Primary School pupils

One pupil described the school as being like a “home from home” and a parent said that their child “happily” goes to school every day.

The report draws attention to the “highly ambitious” curriculum and the “multitude” of opportunities which the school offers pupils, including “countless visits, visitors to the school and trust events” which pupils benefit from greatly.

The curriculum for pupils’ personal development is also noted as being “exceptional”. There is a “plethora” of after-school clubs and experiences; pupils in every year have a residential experience and there are many opportunities for pupils to take on roles and responsibilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights include: ● Teachers have very good subject knowledge and they are quick to spot and correct pupils’ misconceptions. ● The vast majority of pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, achieve very well. Pupils who require extra help receive it promptly. ● Staff expect pupils to look smart, work hard and behave well, and they do. ● Teaching pupils to read is a “priority” and the phonics scheme is well-embedded - staff have been “very well trained”. ● Leaders are “knowledgeable, passionate and effective” and staff are happy and proud to work at the school.

Kim Duff, Principal of Kings Heath Primary Academy, said:

“I am absolutely thrilled with the comments in this report which reflect how hard all our staff work to provide a world-class education for all of our pupils. I also want to thank all the parents and carers and our school community for their amazing support.

“It is brilliant to see our pupils thriving and gaining the rich and broad education they need to progress throughout their lives.”

Simon Rose, Director of Primary Education at the David Ross Education Trust, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fantastic to see Kings Heath Primary Academy continuing to uphold such high standards.