Northampton village primary school 'thrilled' to bump Ofsted rating from 'requires improvement' to 'good'

A Northampton village primary school has bumped its Ofsted rating from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’.

Flore Church of England Primary School was visited by inspectors on March 19 and 20 this year.

The school has been rated ‘good’ after it was rated requires improvement at its previous inspection, in March 2022.

In this year’s inspection, the school was rated ‘good’ in quality of education, personal development, leadership and management and early years learning. It was also rated ‘outstanding’ in behaviours and attitudes.

In the report published this week, inspectors said: “Pupils at this inclusive village school say it is like home. Staff and friends are their ‘school family’.

"One pupil, typical of many, explained this saying, ‘everyone is kind, we trust each other’. Pupils feel safe in school. They know that trusted adults are there to help them if they are worried.

"Parents agree and talk about feeling part of the ‘strong, supportive school community’.”

Inspectors also added that pupils’ attendance has “rapidly improved over recent times” and that staff are “proud to work together and enjoy being part of the school family”.

Via a post on the school’s Facebook page, executive headteacher, Sarah Dugdale, said: “I am thrilled to be able to share with you our final grading following our Ofsted visit in March.

"It has been amazing to be part of our school journey moving from a 'requires improvement' grading to being 'good' overall with outstanding features.

"I am so proud of all of our pupils and the incredible staff who have worked so hard. It was great to receive such positive feedback from the inspectors during their time with us and to achieve an 'outstanding' grading for 'behaviours and attitudes' is a great reflection of our pupils and the whole school community.

"I would like to thank all of our families and volunteers for your continued support.”