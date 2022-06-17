Northampton village nursery rated ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted in first full inspection

A Northampton village nursery has been rated ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted in its first full inspection.

Brixworth Day Nursery, in Northampton Road, registered in 2019 and caters for up to 80 children at a time aged zero to four.

The nursery was inspected by the education watchdog on May 9, this year and was rated good in: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Safeguarding measures were also rated as ‘effective’.

In the report published on Tuesday (June 14), inspectors said: “All children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities, have good experiences at this welcoming nursery.

“Staff get to know children well and work closely with their parents to ensure that children's individual needs are met.

“Children clearly show that they feel safe and happy at the nursery. Babies laugh as they play peekaboo with staff.

“Toddlers are confident to talk to staff and involve them in their imaginative games in the garden.”

Inspectors also gave the nursery two things to improve on to potentially increase its ranking to ‘outstanding’.

These factors are: “Enhance staff practice to ensure that children have sufficient time to think about what they want to say in response to questions before staff move on with conversations during activities.

“Focus more precisely on allowing children time to explore play materials at their own pace and to consolidate their learning.”

The nursery’s next Ofsted inspection will take place within a six year period of this inspection, unless there is need for one sooner.