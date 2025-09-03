Northampton University welcomes Claire Patterson-Young, Tony Baross and Simon Sneddon as new professors

University of Northampton welcomes three new faces to its 'professorial family' - Professors Claire Patterson-Young, Tony Baross, and our first ‘home-grown’ teaching and learning professor, Simon Sneddon.

The University has three new ‘professorial faces’, reflecting their work in social justice, sport and learning and teaching.

The title of Professor – the highest in academia – is conferred in recognition of an academic’s reputation in their professional area, discipline or subject.

Being a professor also signifies they have made a major contribution to knowledge through consultancy work, research or teaching, learning and development, or to professional achievement and practice.

The three new academic additions mean 21 academics in total have the title Professor at University of Northampton.

Professor of Social Justice Claire Patterson-Young’s passion and research is with advancing social justice through evidence-based practice, inclusive methodologies, and meaningful participation with communities most affected by systemic inequalities.

Professor Patterson-Young says: “I am honoured to have been awarded the title of Professor of Social Justice, and I would like to express my sincere thanks to the University and my colleagues for all the support and encouragement over the years. This recognition is not only a personal milestone but a reflection of the collaborative and supportive academic community at the University.

“This new role strengthens my commitment to conducting research that drives real and lasting change to directly benefit communities locally, nationally, and internationally. I am excited to continue this journey, contributing to a university environment that values equity, inclusion, and research with purpose.”

Simon Sneddon (top left) is Professor of Learning and Teaching, the first to be conferred the title at UON because of his body of work here, rather than from other institutions. He says: “It is an enormous honour to be appointed as Professor of Learning and Teaching Innovation – the University’s first ever ‘home-grown’ Learning and Teaching Professor!

“I am absolutely delighted, but I could not have got here without the huge support offered to me over the past quarter century by past and present colleagues, friends and family. I am really looking forward to working across the University to push the boundaries of learning and teaching and continuing through both research and practice to create the environments for our colleagues and graduates to flourish in the 21st Century.”

Tony Baross, Professor of Cardiovascular Physiology, adds: “I’m delighted and honoured to have been awarded the title of Professor of Cardiovascular Physiology. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my friends and colleagues who have supported me and the development of my research during my time at UON.

“My research focuses on the use of isometric exercise to reduce blood pressure and over the last four years I have worked closely with colleagues within the Knowledge Exchange and Enterprise team to develop an associated spinout company, to manufacture, market and sell the ISOBands.”

