Northampton University students bring fresh perspective to the future of building societies

University of Northampton Students and Market Harborough Building Society Partnership

As the building society movement marks its 250th anniversary, Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has taken a bold step into the future by partnering with the University of Northampton. Together, they explored a vital question: How can building societies remain relevant to a younger generation?

In a dynamic and thought-provoking workshop, students from the university were invited to reimagine the role of building societies for their peers. Their challenge: to develop innovative, practical ideas that would make institutions like MHBS more appealing to 18- to 35-year-olds while staying true to the core values of ethical practice, sustainability, and community focus; The results were nothing short of inspiring.

From bold digital engagement strategies and influencer partnerships to reimagined brand identities and community-driven initiatives, the students delivered a range of creative, insight-driven proposals. Each idea was grounded in a deep understanding of their generation’s values, financial needs, and desire for authenticity and impact.

Reflecting on the day, Lesley Vernon, Chief Engagement Officer at MHBS, shared:

“Listening to future customers talk about what matters most, which is trust, transparency and community was energising. Their confidence, commitment, and passion were clear in every presentation. It’s a powerful reminder that the future is already talking to us. We just need to keep listening.”

The collaboration not only sparked new thinking within MHBS but also highlighted the importance of engaging younger voices in shaping the future of mutual organisations.

Jason Vaughan, Senior Lecturer at the University of Northampton, added:

“It was fantastic to see our students engage so passionately with the challenge. Their presentations were not only creative and inspiring but also deeply relevant to the future of building societies. We’re incredibly proud of their work and grateful to MHBS for the opportunity. We look forward to continuing this exciting partnership.”

This initiative forms part of MHBS’s broader commitment to future generations through its Thrive! Forward programme. Launched alongside a £250,000 community fund donation, the programme is designed to empower young people across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire with essential life skills—from mental health support and financial capability to career planning and employability.

As MHBS looks ahead, the insights and energy from this collaboration will play a key role in ensuring building societies continue to serve communities for generations to come.