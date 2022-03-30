Northampton Uni's journalism hacks warm up for Commonwealth Games with Varsity coverage
Students get hands-on experience reporting sporting challenge
Journalism students scheduled to cover this summer’s Commonwealth Games had a test run when they reported on the University of Northampton’s Varsity victory.
Undergraduates on Northampton’s Multimedia Journalism and Multimedia Sports Journalism courses provided live coverage of their student peers’ annual sporting challenge with the University of Bedfordshire.
Amongst the reporters were 12 who are scheduled to report on the 2022 Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, for the Games’ official news service.
Adrian Warner, senior lecturer in Multimedia Journalism, said: “After all the issues our students had to contend with during the pandemic, it was great to see them getting hands-on experience.
“It was a wonderful dress rehearsal for the students who should be reporting daily at the Commonwealth Games.”
The students covered Northampton’s Varsity victory in a variety of ways, including reporters at all games and a live blog of all the action. Content was published on social media and the website of Northampton’s community station NLive Radio.