Northampton students take home top prizes at national awards ceremony

Two students have been recognised for character and sport in an awards ceremony held at Oxford Town Hall.

Two students from Northampton schools have been recognised for their excellence by each winning an award at United Learning’s Best in Everyone Awards.

At Campion School and Language College, judges commended Year 8 student Josh as ‘Sportsman of the Year’ across the Group for his commitment and achievements in golf. Not only is Josh the youngest player to have ever played for the U18s in Northamptonshire, he has also attended major tours, set up a charitable foundation to raise money for children to access golf, and even placed 11th in the world for his age category in the Daily Mail Junior World Championship 2025.

In addition to this, Sarah – a Year 13 student at Northampton Academy – was awarded the secondary school ‘Character’ prize, for her positive contributions within school and beyond. Her efforts to drive meaningful change have included helping the school support organisations such as Build Africa (to construct new classrooms for a primary school in Kenya) and raising money for charities such as Street Child and the Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Sarah accepting her award from Sir Jon Coles

Held annually since 2013, the Best in Everyone Awards celebrate the achievements of students and staff at the Group’s schools across the country. As well as holding an in-school awards ceremony to highlight students’ outstanding academic or extracurricular achievements, each school then nominates their very best winners for the National Awards. Selected out of an impressive field of candidates, the two lucky winners were invited to receive their awards at the prestigious ceremony, which this year was held at Oxford Town Hall.

Josh Bland, student at Campion School and Language College, said: “I’m incredibly proud to receive the ‘Sportsman of the Year’ award. Golf has been a huge part of my life, and to be recognised for the hard work and dedication I’ve put into the sport means a great deal. It’s a true honour to be acknowledged for doing something I love – and in my opinion, golf is the best sport in the world. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way.”

Kim Bradley-Smith, Interim Principal at Campion School and Language College, said: “I am incredibly proud of Josh for winning this award which I know he will take pride in. It is fantastic to see his achievements recognised by the judges and celebrated across the Group.”

“We are very lucky to have such an impressive student community here at Campion. As a school, we strive to give our students a well-rounded and ambitious education not only so that they achieve well academically, but also to grow their character and resilience as young people.”

Josh (right) accepting his award from Christian Brodie at the Best in Everyone Awards

Sarah, student from Northampton Academy, said on winning her award: “I’m truly honoured to receive this year’s Best in Everyone Award for Character across the entire United Learning Trust. Northampton Academy has been so much more than just a school, it’s been a place where I’ve grown, been challenged, and developed both my character and my confidence.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of my peers and the incredible community here, so I dedicate this award to all of them.”