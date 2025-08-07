Northampton student selected for prestigious National Baking Award

Chloe Hammond

Budding young baker and talented student, Chloe Hammond, was selected to take part in the renowned Renshaw Cup, which returned last month after a 21-year hiatus.

The event took place at British Bakels’ Liverpool site, home of the Renshaw brand, the three-day competition brought together the UK’s most promising student bakers from colleges nationwide. Chloe, who studies at Moulton College, was nominated for her exceptional creativity, technical skill, and commitment to the craft of baking.

“It’s such an honour to be chosen to represent Moulton College at the Renshaw Cup,” Chloe said. “It was great to learn from the experts, meet other passionate bakers, and challenge myself in such a prestigious setting.”

Organised by Renshaw, the Bakels-owned baking brand with over 125 years of heritage, the Renshaw Cup was first launched in 1952 and has a legacy of jumpstarting professional careers in the baking industry. The event included technical challenges, expert-led tutorials, and a behind-the-scenes factory tour to give finalists hands-on experience in a commercial baking environment.

Having been nominated to attend the event, Chloe is automatically named a Renshaw Cup winner. Past winners of the Renshaw Cup have gone on to become industry leaders, such as Steve Fulford, now British Bakels’ Lead Technical Manager, and Suzanne Thorpe, founder of The Frostery.

The competition highlights Renshaw’s continued commitment to supporting the next generation of baking professionals in the UK.

For more information about the Renshaw Cup, visit www.renshawbaking.com