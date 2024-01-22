Northampton specialist school where pupils ‘flourish’ ranked ‘good’ by Ofsted for second time
and live on Freeview channel 276
A specialist school in Northampton where pupils “flourish” has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted for the second time.
Cambian Northampton School, in Queen’s Park Parade, Kingsthorpe, was inspected between November 14 and 16, 2023, following its previous ‘good’ rating in October 2019 and a ‘requires improvement’ rating in 2017.
The latest report was published last week and graded all categories as ‘good’, except for personal development, which was deemed to be ‘outstanding’.
Inspectors described students as “welcoming, inquisitive and respectful” and said staff are “passionate and ambitious for all pupils to succeed”.
They also went on to say students learn to manage their emotions and behaviour and experience “enriching opportunities”.
The report says: “Pupils’ attendance improves over time. Most want to be at school. Their attendance is much better than in their previous schools. Pupils feel safe. They know that staff listen to their worries.
“Opportunities for pupils’ personal development are exceptional. Pupils flourish.”
Inspectors said that pupils speak positively on the support they receive.
The report added: “A pupil spoke for many, saying, ‘Staff help us through our struggles and get us to be grown up.’”
Inspectors called the curriculum “ambitious in its scope and breadth” and said pupils are “very well prepared for their next steps”.
The report also commends staff, highlighting the level of adaptation and support in teaching and learning for the students’ individual and complex needs.
To improve, inspectors told the school that it needs to make sure all subject curriculums are “equally ambitious, including in relation to pupils’ development of subject-specific skills”.
Head of school, Leanne Dodds, said: “We at Northampton have worked so hard with our students to get them the best experience and development possible, and to be validated by Ofsted is truly wonderful.
“Our students come to us with various difficulties, and to have them be praised for their manners and behaviour shows how well they and the staff have created a mutual bond of respect that shows throughout all of what we do here.”