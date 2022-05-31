Northampton secondary school wins national award for ‘making a difference’

A Northampton secondary school has won a national award recognising how the school ‘makes a difference’.

Northampton Academy in Weston Favell is a recipient of a Pearson National Teaching Silver Award.

The school has been honoured with a silver award in The Award for Making a Difference – Secondary School of the Year in celebration of the “commitment it shows to enriching the lives of its young people and developing good character”.

Accredited with the prestigious Kitemark Plus Award for character education, the academy also supports other schools across the country in strengthening their own provision.

Chris Clyne principal at Northampton Academy said: “We are so pleased to have received this award which celebrates the inspiring efforts and dedication shown by our staff, parents and young people over the past year.

“Whilst the pandemic has been a challenging time for us all, I am extremely proud of the way our school community has joined together and overcome any obstacles we’ve faced. It is a privilege to serve this community and we will continue to strive every day to nurture our young people and help them achieve their very best.”

Sharon Hague managing director of schools at Pearson UK added: “Congratulations to the Silver Award winners on their incredible achievement; they should all feel very proud of themselves.

“And thank you to all the incredible educators and support staff across this country who really do make our schools and colleges so special.

“I am delighted that we can take this opportunity to say how much we appreciate all that you do for the young people in your care.”

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in education, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact inspirational staff can have on the lives of the young people they work with.

As a silver award winner, Northampton Academy is being honoured as part of wider celebrations for national ‘Thank a Teacher’ Day, which brings together people across the country to celebrate the schools and colleges at the heart of our communities.