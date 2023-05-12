Northampton secondary school where staff go ‘above and beyond’ rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

A Northampton secondary school has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, improving upon its last inspection when it was rated ‘good’.

Northampton Academy in Wellingborough Road, Weston Favell, was inspected on March 21 and 22 this year after it was last inspected in November 2019.

In a report published on Friday (May 12), the secondary school was rated ‘outstanding’ in all five areas, which are: the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and sixth-form provision.

Northampton Academy has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

In their report, inspectors said children “thrive” at the school and staff go “above and beyond” to provide an “outstanding” education.

The report said: “Parents and carers are extremely positive about the education their children receive.

“One view shared by many was, ‘I have been blown away by the guidance and support that is in place for the pupils. My child has been given her wings and is starting to fly.’”

The report says the curriculum is “broad and ambitious” in all three key stages, including SEND and that teachers’ subject knowledge is “strong”.

The report added: “Staff understand pupils and their individual needs. Behaviour is excellent. Pupils are highly respectful and supportive of each other.”

Following the glowing Ofsted report, the leader of the school thanked staff, parents and students, for their role in the success.

Principal Chris Clyne said: “I am extremely proud and honoured to be a part of this school community.

“Together, as a community, we have built a supportive and thriving environment, and I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to our students, parents, and staff for their roles in this success.

“While Ofsted ratings are just one measure of a school's performance, we take equal pride in our overall academic achievements, character programme, and the individual successes of our students across the school.

“It is gratifying to see our students not only excelling academically, but also demonstrating phronesis - making the right decision at the right time for the right reasons.

“At Northampton Academy, we are cultivating a culture of achievement and character that will enable every young person we serve to progress to their next steps with confidence.”