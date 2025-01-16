Northampton secondary school set to REOPEN to pupils as the water supply is finally reinstated

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer

Deputy editor

Published 14th Jan 2025, 12:06 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 16:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pupils at a Northampton secondary school will be back in class on Friday morning after an unexpected three days off.

An ongoing water supply issue has finally been fixed at Abbeyfield in Mereway after pupils were sent home earlier this week.

Just before 11am on Tuesday parents with children at Abbeyfield in Mereway were told the 1,300-pupil school was closed until further notice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The school apologised for the inconvenience and the disruption caused, whilst keeping parents updated daily and engineers battled to fix the problem.

Abbeyfield, MerewayAbbeyfield, Mereway
Abbeyfield, Mereway

After nearly three days at home, parents were given the nod on Thursday afternoon that they could finally go back to class.

A statement on the school’s Facebook page reads: “We are writing with the good news that Abbeyfield School will re-open tomorrow.

“We have had a water supply issue, and we have undertaken all necessary checks and tests to ensure everybody’s safety.

“Thank you again for your continued support during this exceptional event.”

Related topics:NorthamptonFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice