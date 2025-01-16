Northampton secondary school set to REOPEN to pupils as the water supply is finally reinstated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils at a Northampton secondary school will be back in class on Friday morning after an unexpected three days off.

An ongoing water supply issue has finally been fixed at Abbeyfield in Mereway after pupils were sent home earlier this week.

Just before 11am on Tuesday parents with children at Abbeyfield in Mereway were told the 1,300-pupil school was closed until further notice.

The school apologised for the inconvenience and the disruption caused, whilst keeping parents updated daily and engineers battled to fix the problem.

Abbeyfield, Mereway

After nearly three days at home, parents were given the nod on Thursday afternoon that they could finally go back to class.

A statement on the school’s Facebook page reads: “We are writing with the good news that Abbeyfield School will re-open tomorrow.

“We have had a water supply issue, and we have undertaken all necessary checks and tests to ensure everybody’s safety.

“Thank you again for your continued support during this exceptional event.”