Northampton secondary school librarian and primary school library make it onto School Library Association's Honours List

Julie Broadbent, a school librarian from Northampton International Academy, has made it onto the School Library Association's (SLA) Honours List for its annual Secondary School Librarian of the Year Award, which celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year. And Upton Meadows Primary School, Northampton, is also on the Honours List for the Peter Usborne Primary School Library of the Year Award. The winners for both of these Awards will be announced at an Award Ceremony at the British Library in November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SLA is marking two decades of recognising excellence, as the flagship School Librarian of the Year Award celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

This year sponsored by Browns Books, the Secondary School Librarian of the Year Award continues to highlight and celebrate the achievements of staff who put reading at the heart of their pupils’ education and support learning throughout the whole school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 shortlist features three dedicated librarians who have each developed innovative approaches to embedding and encouraging a reading culture within their schools, demonstrating excellence in many areas including curriculum support, collaborative working, and developing pupil-centred programmes of activity that extend enthusiasm for books and reading far beyond the walls of the library.

Julie Broadbent with students at Northampton International Academy Library

The Judges said: "Julie Broadbent has worked collaboratively with both the local Public Library as well as the University of Northampton to maximise the reading for pleasure and study skills opportunities for the large numbers of students that she works with, across both Primary and Secondary phases."

Julie Broadbent said: "It's an absolute honour and a privilege to be nominated. I never thought this would happen to me. I am one enormously proud school librarian!I joined NIA in 2022, I am a lone librarian in an all-through school with 2,000 students. When I started I had two libraries both of which had been unmanned. My remit was to get both schools reading for pleasure. Timetables were set up and I prioritised that our collections reflected the diverse voices within our school community. Each year I welcome over 1,000 students every two weeks in lessons, and always open at social times. The impact that I have has been to provide our students with a vibrant, welcoming, supported safe space where they can grow to become independent, confident learners."

Clare Smith, Sales Director at Browns Books said: “A huge congratulations to the exceptional finalists of the School Librarian of the Year Award! Browns Books is incredibly proud to sponsor this inspiring award, which celebrates the outstanding dedication of school librarians who empower students through literacy, learning, and a love of reading in their schools and communities. The best of luck to Gareth, Jill and Julie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peter Usborne Primary School Library of the Year Award recognises a team that works together to ensure their school library positively impacts all the pupils in their primary school. Usborne’s sponsorship of this award is a continuation of founder Peter Usborne’s lifetime commitment to supporting literacy.

Julie Broadbent with students in Northampton International Academy Library

The shortlist of three primary school libraries in Northampton, Birmingham and Bristol showcases how dedicated librarians, strong leadership support, and whole-school community engagement can transform library spaces into vibrant hubs that elevate reading culture, engage pupils and create measurable impact.

The Judges said: "Upton Meadows Primary School have positioned their library at the physical and educational heart of the school. The pupils are regularly experiencing quality books, as well as many of them holding the position of library helper, further developing their sense of responsibility and community."

Clare Searing, Upton Meadows Primary School Headteacher, said: “Being shortlisted for the Primary School Library of the Year Award is a huge boost to our confidence, validating our commitment to ensuring that reading is placed front and central within our school and our curriculum, and reflecting our determination that our children discover the joy, pleasure and enrichment that reading can bring. We also continue the drive to explore different ways to fund, and thereby replenish, the library in the face of budget cuts. To win such an award would be amazing recognition for our hard work and would mean a huge amount to our whole community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Usborne, Managing Director of Usborne said: “It is a joy to read about the fantastic school communities across the country, who are working day-in, day-out, to find innovative ways to ensure their school library has a positive impact; inspiring curiosity, informing and delighting pupils. The passion shown by the three shortlisted primary libraries in Birmingham, Bristol and Northampton for this invaluable work is truly an inspiration to all of us.”

Victoria Dilly, CEO of the SLA, said: "The SLA Awards form a powerful advocacy programme that help us to amplify the voices and achievements of school librarians across the country. These awards showcase real-life case studies and demonstrate the transformative impact of school libraries on children and young people's lives.

When we celebrate our award winners, we're not just honouring individual excellence; we're creating opportunities to evidence just how much school libraries support the personal, social and educational development of our children and young people. Each nomination tells a story of innovation, dedication, and measurable impact. These are stories that need to be heard by policymakers, senior leaders, and the wider community.

As we continue to champion the vital role of school libraries, these awards serve as our most prominent stage to demonstrate why investment in school library provision and the talented people who deliver it is not just beneficial – it's essential."

The Shortlist for each award is as follows:

Jill Fenton , Cheney School, Headington (Oxfordshire)

, Cheney School, Headington (Oxfordshire) Julie Broadbent , Northampton International Academy, Northampton

, Northampton International Academy, Northampton Gareth Evans, Abbeyfield School, Chippenham (Wiltshire)

Dorrington Academy, Birmingham

Birmingham Mangotsfield Church of England Primary School, Bristol

Bristol Upton Meadows Primary School, Northampton