Northampton schools retro: 29 pictures of A Level students on exam results day from years gone by

By David Summers
Published 7th Aug 2025, 17:06 BST
With just one week to go until students will receive their A Level exam results across Northampton, we’ve gone back into the archive.

The Chronicle & Echo regularly attends schools to capture the moment when students discover their grades. These pictures from our archives go back nearly 20 years.

If you are not in the photographs yourself, there will no doubt be many familiar faces.

2011 - Sponne School, Brackley Road, Towcester. L-R Katie Ardern, Ben Keech, Hannah Oxley, Hattie Lohman and Sarah Eastgate.

2011 - Sponne School, Brackley Road, Towcester. L-R Katie Ardern, Ben Keech, Hannah Oxley, Hattie Lohman and Sarah Eastgate. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

2011 - Sponne School, Brackley Road, Towcester. L-R Ellie Slough, Jade Scott, Ryan Hanley, Jessica Burnett, Hannah Foxton and Rebecca Florey.

2011 - Sponne School, Brackley Road, Towcester. L-R Ellie Slough, Jade Scott, Ryan Hanley, Jessica Burnett, Hannah Foxton and Rebecca Florey. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

2011 - A level results at Roade School, Stratford Road, Roade.

2011 - A level results at Roade School, Stratford Road, Roade. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

2010- A-level results. Northampton School for Girls. Pictured: Kelly O'Sullivan, Samantha Downes, Nicola Preece, Grace Laurie, Sabrina Nainu and Hannah Perryman.

2010- A-level results. Northampton School for Girls. Pictured: Kelly O'Sullivan, Samantha Downes, Nicola Preece, Grace Laurie, Sabrina Nainu and Hannah Perryman. Photo: Sharon Lucey

