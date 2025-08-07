Northampton schools retro: 29 pictures of A Level students on exam results day from years gone by

The Chronicle & Echo regularly attends schools to capture the moment when students discover their grades. These pictures from our archives go back nearly 20 years.
If you are not in the photographs yourself, there will no doubt be many familiar faces.
1. Looking Back A Levels special
2011 - Sponne School, Brackley Road, Towcester. L-R Katie Ardern, Ben Keech, Hannah Oxley, Hattie Lohman and Sarah Eastgate. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
2. Looking Back A Levels special
2011 - Sponne School, Brackley Road, Towcester. L-R Ellie Slough, Jade Scott, Ryan Hanley, Jessica Burnett, Hannah Foxton and Rebecca Florey. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
3. Looking Back A Levels special
2011 - A level results at Roade School, Stratford Road, Roade. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.
4. Looking Back A Levels special
2010- A-level results. Northampton School for Girls. Pictured: Kelly O'Sullivan, Samantha Downes, Nicola Preece, Grace Laurie, Sabrina Nainu and Hannah Perryman. Photo: Sharon Lucey
