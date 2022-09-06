Two Northampton schoolgirls have launched a series of Princess Pep Talks to help give pupils confidence ahead of going back to school.

Sisters Kirsten, 14, and Aiyven Mbawa, 13, have been recognised as pioneers in the launch of ‘Ultimate Princess Celebration: Time to Shine’ - a new role model-led initiative created by Disney and The Female Lead fronted by Lioness captain, Leah Williamson.

The sisters, who attend Northampton High School in Hardingtone, have created a series of Princess Pep Talks to inspire and grow the confidence of young children as they prepare to begin a new chapter in their lives - starting school.

Sisters Kirsten and Aiyven Mbawa.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On being chosen as the first young Female Leads, Aiyven said: “It’s honestly still so surreal – actually, it’s hard to fully grasp what a big deal this is and how many people this campaign will inspire.

“The fact that it’s Disney, and The Female Lead together and we’re in the company of Leah Williamson is unbelievable.

“We’re just so amazed, humbled and excited to have been recognised by The Female Lead and our hope is that through this, there are many, many more Young Female Leaders.”

Kirsten and Aiyven shot to fame in 2020 as authors, entrepreneurs and YouTubers in 2020 after they both wrote their own novels and launched a monthly book subscription service called ‘Happier Every Chapter’ to promote literacy and diversity for children.

It was for this reason they were chosen to be the first ever young leaders by The Female Lead, a charity that celebrates women’s stories and successes.

Other leads in the campaign include Lioness Lucy Bronze, Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo, tennis coach Judy Murray and Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall.

The Princess Pep Talks are a series of short videos - each based on a different Disney Princess inspired mantra.

The sisters’ three pep talks feature Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, Elsa from Frozen and Moana.

Kirsten said: “With mantras like ‘I will always try my best’, ‘I am ready for any adventure’ and ‘My potential is limitless’, we believe these pep talks will really help young children whose confidence is depleting.

“After all, when you start the next big chapter of your life, a confidence boost is exactly what you need.”

New research - commissioned by Disney - suggests 72 per cent of young children are worried about this significant life event, with over half (51 per cent) of parents also sharing this anxiety.

Aiyven said: “I remember being in reception at four-years-old and the 11-year-olds seemed so giant, which was sometimes overwhelming for me and many others.

“Imagine me feeling like that, when my time at nursery wasn’t interrupted by something as huge as Covid-19, which will have an impact on children beginning school this year.”

Aiyven believes that other causes of worry in children include being of a different race or living with a disability leading to a drop in confidence.

Chronicle & Echo asked the sisters what parents and teachers can do to help children struggling with their confidence.

Kirsten said that validating children’s feelings and telling them stories of confidence and kindness from parents’ and teachers’ own experiences will really help.

She also said getting children involved with their friends outside of school where possible and giving praise and encouragement for small and positive steps - such as making a new friend or offering to help a classmate - will have a positive impact.

Kirsten continued: “Parents and teachers should be role models for confidence - just like we are doing with Disney Princesses and The Female Lead.

“Children can learn from role models and their parents and teachers can be that for them as much as a Disney Princess can.

“They will take on board how they see them, ask for help, introduce themselves to new people and interact with others in general. So, it’s very important to set a good example when it comes to being confident.”

Aiyven added: “Additionally, we believe opening a child’s eyes to different cultures, people, religions, and beliefs can be a very good way to teach a child to be more confident around, respectful and accepting of people who do not necessarily look or sound like them.”

Aiyven said teachers can achieve this by diversifying books read in class and having cultural lessons - for example, a day when children are asked to bring in a food from their culture.