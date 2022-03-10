Northampton school will host 'Ukraine Day' to raise money for citizens fleeing from war

A Northampton school is dedicating a day to raising money for Ukrainian refugees this week.

On Track Education, based at Moulton Park, is hosting 'Ukraine Day' tomorrow (Friday, March 11), which will see all 48 students and staff sport the colours of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow.

There will also be a variety of other fundraising activities including cake decorating, face painting, bracelet making and the planting of Ukraine's national flower - sunflowers.

The school will host a 'Ukraine Day'. (File picture).

Head of careers at On Track Education, Holly Roberts said: "When news of this war in Ukraine began, the kids were really anxious and really worried. We had just got over Covid and we went from having anxiety to hope.

"We went to Chester House and volunteered for the day and they taught us how to make bracelets. One of the students said we could make and sell them for Ukraine."

The school, based in a former industrial unit, sprung into action and began brainstorming to raise money to help those caught up in the Ukrainian war.

Both Homebase and the Billing Garden village were happy to donate soil, sunflower seeds and plant pots so that pupils can plant sunflowers around the school.

Friends and family of pupils will also be able to come along and participate in the fundraising activities. All proceeds will go to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCF) Ukrainian appeal.Holly continued: "It is a lot more calming for our students rather than being up in the air and scared with all of the horrible stuff we are seeing in the press.

"I am so proud of them. We are dressing up in yellow and blue and we are decorating cakes and we have face paints - all the staff are getting involved and it is just really nice.

"We are also making our own display flag so we are all going to write a message of support to the people in Ukraine."

On Track Education, offers tailored curriculum for 48 pupils - some of whom have been involved in youth offending, have been excluded or are currently in care.

It additionally caters for young people with special educational needs and disabilities such as Aspergers.