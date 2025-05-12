Northampton school where there is 'strong sense of community' is still 'outstanding'

A Northampton school where there is a “strong sense of community” is still ‘outstanding’, according to Ofsted.

Wootton Park School was inspected by Ofsted on March 25 and 26, to see if the school had taken effective action to maintain the standard identified at the last inspection.

The school was last inspected in July 2019, where it was given an overall rating of ‘outstanding’. After changes to Ofsted inspections, schools are no longer given an overall rating, however, after visiting earlier this year, inspectors said the school has take effective action to maintain its ‘outstanding’ rating.

The report, published on May 8, said: “Wootton Park School has very high expectations of how pupils will behave and of what they can achieve. Pupils throughout the school rise to the challenge. They are well behaved, eager to learn and achieve well.

“There is a strong sense of community in the school. Dedicated staff keep pupils safe and resolve any worries quickly.”

Inspectors added: “As the school has grown, it has continued to develop and refine all aspects of its provision. It continues to offer an exceptionally high-quality education for all pupils.”

The school says it is “delighted” with the inspection report.

Posting on social media, Wootton Park School said: “This outcome is a testament to the dedication, passion, and high standards consistently demonstrated by our staff, learners, trustees and wider school community.

“The inspection team recognised the very high expectations we have of our learners and how they rise to the challenge across the entire school. The report highlights that behaviour is exemplary and learners produce work of a very high quality and take pride in their achievements.

“In particular, the report acknowledges our commitment to academic excellence, personal development, and inclusivity.

“Our aspirational curriculum, nurturing environment, and the excellent subject knowledge of staff were all praised as key factors in our continued success. It goes on to commend the support we offer to our learners including the important work of Alfie, our well-being dog!

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement, and we thank parents, carers and the whole school community for the ongoing support, trust, and partnership.

“Together, we are shaping a learning environment where every child can thrive and be the very best version of themselves.”