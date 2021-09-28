Northampton school to close for one day after 'suspected outbreak of False Black Widow Spiders'

Library picture of a false black widow spider

A school in Northampton will be closed tomorrow after a suspected outbreak of False Black Widow Spiders.

Writing on the school's website, headteacher of The Duston School, Sam Strickland, announced the decision to close tomorrow, Wednesday.

The statement said: "Please be advised that due to a suspected outbreak of False Black Widow Spiders we are regrettably having to close both phases of the school to all pupils and staff tomorrow (Wednesday 29th September) to allow the situation to be assessed and for the school to be cleaned.

"A decision regarding the re-opening of the school will be made following an update tomorrow and this will be communicated to you accordingly. I cannot apologise enough for the inconvenience that this may cause you, especially in terms of organising child care arrangements. However, the health and safety of the school community must come first and foremost.

"Work will be set for all of our pupils to complete at home via Microsoft Teams.