Three pupils from Castle Academy have won first, second and third place in West Northamptonshire Council’s Knife Angel art competition.

The Knife Angel statue came to Northampton town centre in May and as part of the visit West Northamptonshire Council held an art competition with the theme ‘what the knife angel coming to town means to me’.

The Knife Angel is made of more than 100,000 knives collected at knife amnesties around the country. It was made at British Ironwork Centre by artist Alfie Bradley and is the national symbol against violence and aggression.

Competition winners Emilia Castillo-Soto, Martina Henderson and Amarachukwu Onwuaraghi

Year 5 and 6 pupils at Castle Academy learnt about the dangers of knife crime as well as the wider impact it has as part of their personal, social and health education (PSHE) lessons and designed posters to be entered in the competition.

Three Castle student posters were picked by West Northamptonshire Council.

Winner - Emilia Castillo-Soto

2nd place - Martina Henderson

3rd place - Amarachukwu Onwuaraghi

Head of school Daniel Lugg said: “Well done to Emilia, Martina and Amarachukwu, we are very proud of them for doing so well in this competition. The Knife Angel was an opportunity for Year 5 and 6 pupils to learn more about the dangers of knife crime and the impact on the wider community and it sparked some creative poster designs by our pupils.”