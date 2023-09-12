Northampton school responds after 'furious' parents raise concerns over issues

Abbeyfield School in Mereway

‘Furious’ parents have raise concerns about a school in Northampton which have been backed up by the ward’s councillor.

Abbeyfield School, in Mereway, has been criticised by two concerned parents who have contacted Chronicle & Echo.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport also told the Chron she had been contacted by a number of parents regarding issues at the town secondary school.

The school however say the senior leadership team work tirelessly to support staff to provide the best learning experience possible whilst being committed to be a welcoming school.

One parent said: “My daughter was being bullied. I’ve taken her out of school. She’s been out of school for months and I’ve heard nothing from that school. They didn’t sort out the bullies. It should have been dealt with properly. I don’t think they spoke to the bullies’ parents. They’ve just let the bullies carry on. I’ve had to remove my child because she is not safe in that school. I’m looking after my children. Why should I let my child carry on getting bullied? I’ve had to take it into my own hands. It’s worrying. I’m furious.”

Another parent said they feel their daughter is not being challenged enough.

"The homework they set her she flies through it. We keep saying she needs to be challenged, she needs something harder because she's just done in 10 minutes,” the parent said.

"We spoke to the school; she needs to be on a higher level. They're not giving us any answers.

"She's really upset. My daughter likes to study, she wants to do really well. The school isn't encouraging this," the concerned parent claimed.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport [Delapre and Rushmere ward] said she has taken note of these concerns and attempted to intervene.

Councillor Davenport said: "I have received quite a few complaints about Abbeyfield, from the 'technical glitch' that meant incorrect report cards were sent out to bullying causing safeguarding issues and children taken out of school due to it.

"There are obviously issues there and I would be very happy to meet with the school to try to see if we can find a way forward. Although the parents I spoke with didn’t think it would help after speaking with other staff members.

“The problem is all schools are over subscribed so parents cannot change the school so must keep students there or home school them.”

In response to these allegations, a spokeswoman from Abbeyfield School issued a statement, saying, "Abbeyfield School is completely committed to being a welcoming school where everyone respects each other

"While we do not comment on individual incidents, we are absolutely clear that bullying is always unacceptable, and we take any reports regarding bullying extremely seriously. Whenever any complaints are raised these are investigated in line with our safeguarding policies.

“Our senior leadership team work tirelessly to support staff to provide the best learning experience possible.

“We encourage parents and carers to speak with staff about any concerns they may have so that we can ensure all students have a positive, enriching and enjoyable experience at school.”