News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Northampton school responds after 'furious' parents raise concerns over issues

Councillor says she has received a number of complaints
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST- 3 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
Abbeyfield School in MerewayAbbeyfield School in Mereway
Abbeyfield School in Mereway

‘Furious’ parents have raise concerns about a school in Northampton which have been backed up by the ward’s councillor.

Abbeyfield School, in Mereway, has been criticised by two concerned parents who have contacted Chronicle & Echo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Independent councillor Julie Davenport also told the Chron she had been contacted by a number of parents regarding issues at the town secondary school.

The school however say the senior leadership team work tirelessly to support staff to provide the best learning experience possible whilst being committed to be a welcoming school.

Most Popular

One parent said: “My daughter was being bullied. I’ve taken her out of school. She’s been out of school for months and I’ve heard nothing from that school. They didn’t sort out the bullies. It should have been dealt with properly. I don’t think they spoke to the bullies’ parents. They’ve just let the bullies carry on. I’ve had to remove my child because she is not safe in that school. I’m looking after my children. Why should I let my child carry on getting bullied? I’ve had to take it into my own hands. It’s worrying. I’m furious.”

Another parent said they feel their daughter is not being challenged enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The homework they set her she flies through it. We keep saying she needs to be challenged, she needs something harder because she's just done in 10 minutes,” the parent said.

"We spoke to the school; she needs to be on a higher level. They're not giving us any answers.

"She's really upset. My daughter likes to study, she wants to do really well. The school isn't encouraging this," the concerned parent claimed.

Independent councillor Julie Davenport [Delapre and Rushmere ward] said she has taken note of these concerns and attempted to intervene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Davenport said: "I have received quite a few complaints about Abbeyfield, from the 'technical glitch' that meant incorrect report cards were sent out to bullying causing safeguarding issues and children taken out of school due to it.

"There are obviously issues there and I would be very happy to meet with the school to try to see if we can find a way forward. Although the parents I spoke with didn’t think it would help after speaking with other staff members.

“The problem is all schools are over subscribed so parents cannot change the school so must keep students there or home school them.”

In response to these allegations, a spokeswoman from Abbeyfield School issued a statement, saying, "Abbeyfield School is completely committed to being a welcoming school where everyone respects each other

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"While we do not comment on individual incidents, we are absolutely clear that bullying is always unacceptable, and we take any reports regarding bullying extremely seriously. Whenever any complaints are raised these are investigated in line with our safeguarding policies.

“Our senior leadership team work tirelessly to support staff to provide the best learning experience possible.

“We encourage parents and carers to speak with staff about any concerns they may have so that we can ensure all students have a positive, enriching and enjoyable experience at school.”

This same time last year parents of students at the school were criticising a new strict set of rules pupils were forced to follow.

Related topics:Northampton