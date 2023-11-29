Northampton school rated 'inadequate' has follow up Ofsted inspection highlighting areas that still need improvement

One pupil even told inspectors “I don’t know what we were meant to remember”.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton school that was rated ‘inadequate’ by inspectors in 2022 has failed to meet four independent school standards at an Ofsted monitoring visit.

Progress Schools Northamptonshire, which specialises in an ‘alternative approach to education’, has said they are “disappointed” that they weren’t able to demonstrate the full potential of their updated curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The facility teaches pupils aged 13-16 with behavioural, social, emotional and mental health needs- many of which have been excluded from previous schools. Another key group of pupils include SEND students, several of whom have education health and care plans (EHCPs).

Progress Schools Northamptonshire, which specialises in an ‘alternative approach to education’, has said they are “disappointed” that they weren’t able to demonstrate the full potential of their updated curriculum.

It was rated ‘inadequate’ in its last standard Ofsted inspection in July 2022, but has faced two additional inspections from the organisation in this year alone. There were 30 pupils enrolled at the school during the additional visit in October 2023.

Ofsted inspectors commented on the “inconsistent implementation” of the curriculum and a lack of assessments in place to identify gaps in students’ knowledge. One pupil even told inspectors “I don’t know what we were meant to remember”.

Despite supporting a number of SEND students, Ofsted found that needs outlined in pupils’ EHCPs were not “fully met”. Some staff members also weren’t trained to educate and provide for the specific needs of these young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other areas that did not meet independent school guidelines were the provision of ‘spiritual, moral, social and cultural development’ and ‘quality of leadership and management’. Staff had implemented a more coherent PSHE curriculum since the start of the academic year, but pupils still struggled to grasp what exactly they should be taking away from the sessions.

The report, published on November 22, wrote: “Leaders have not ensured that the curriculum is effectively implemented. Pupils are not learning as well as they could. Pupils are not well prepared for life in modern Britain or to make a positive contribution to society.”

Since the school’s last inspection in March 2023, a more ambitious curriculum has been developed and there is a notably “calm learning environment” compared to the “chaotic and disrupted” lessons that were witnessed previously.

The school has met the welfare and safety of pupils requirement that was previously amiss. A “secure culture of safeguarding” is present and Ofsted commented that staff “know pupils and their backgrounds well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school submitted an improvement plan at the request of the DfE in June, following their previous inspection, but was not given any feedback on proposals until their action plan was rejected at the end of the school year in July. A spokesperson for the school said that they started implementing the improvement plan before they heard back from the DfE and that the rejection put a “strain” on improvements.

Managing Director of Progress Schools, Charlotte Barton, said: “The visit, which was carried out with no notice over one day, highlighted several steps that we had started taking to improve the quality of our provision.

“This was particularly noted around our new curriculum which is designed to support every student to progress and achieve, whilst also enabling us to build a robust and supportive learning plan for those with SEND or an EHC plan.

“We were disappointed not to be able to demonstrate the full potential of this new curriculum, but ongoing challenges with recruitment in the sector continue to be a significant challenge and we have not been able to progress as far as we would have liked with embedding improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To have a follow-up monitoring visit within 6 weeks of the term starting means that we simply haven’t had the time to fully implement our plans and to see sustained impact.