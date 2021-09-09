Northampton school praised by national organisation for focus on staff wellbeing with coveted accreditation

A Northampton school is feeling proud after being praised by a national organisation for its focus on staff wellbeing and fostering a healthy workforce.

Northampton Academy has received a We Invest in Wellbeing silver accreditation from Investors in People, proving it has met its high standards for staff happiness.

Principal Chris Clyne said: “In what has been an incredibly challenging past 18 months, it has been very important to us to support the physical and mental wellbeing of everyone across our school community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(L-R) Northampton Academy director of wellbeing Phil Swallow, director of STEM Shreeja Ashton and principal Chris Clyne celebrate the school receiving the We Invest in Wellbeing silver accreditation from Investors in People

"I am therefore delighted that we have received this award which is testament to the ongoing focus we have placed – and continue to place – on the wellbeing of our staff.

"We firmly believe that by investing in our staff and giving them the support they need, we will be able to provide the best possible learning experience to our young people.”

As part of its strategy, Northampton Academy has introduced a variety of new enrichment opportunities to help improve staff’s physical wellbeing, including access to fitness classes, art classes and choir.

The school has also adopted a flexible working approach for staff and circulates a weekly bulletin, signposting resources and useful apps to encourage positive mental health.

Alongside ensuring the wellbeing of its teachers and support staff, the academy says it is committed to developing its young people into confident, well-rounded and ambitious individuals.

This means giving pupils the opportunity to develop new skills, face challenges head on and succeed through persistence and determination.

Phil Swallow, the school's director of wellbeing, added: “It is very pleasing to know that we are making Northampton Academy an even better place to work where staff feel valued, trusted and respected.

"It is fantastic to receive this accreditation, and I look forward to advancing the wellbeing of our staff further. Happy staff can only improve the learning experience of our students.”

Testament to the success of Northampton Academy’s approach is this year’s exam results for Years 11 and 13.

All of the school's students who applied to university gained a place, with 42 percent going on to Russell Group institutions and six students accepting places to study medicine.

The academy also has a record number of students joining its sixth form this year, welcoming its former Year 11 students as well others from schools across the area.

Investors in People chief executive Paul Devoy continued: "We'd like to congratulate Northampton Academy.