Students from several schools in the Midlands are among those named national finalists of the popular Big Bang UK Young Scientists & Engineers Competition.

This year’s finalists include: • Caroline Chisholm School (Northampton) with the project ‘Stomp Rocket’ from Alexander Taylor • Avanti Fields School (Leicester) with the project ‘Tree.O2’ from Jahnavi Kalyani, Prabhleen Kaur, Jency Chetankumar and Dhiya Bharakhada • Alleyne's Academy (Stoke) with the project ‘TEAM ROPEY!’ from Grace Davy, Freya Venables, Josh Wyatt, Ben Gaunt, Marcel Pala, Lee Howard, Sam Main, Maya Stedman and Phoebe Starr • Derby Moor Spencer Academy (Derby) with the project ‘Reducing Vehicle Carbon emissions’ from Zuzanna Obianwu, Eshaal Shahzad and Alishba Tanveer • Derby Moor Spencer Academy (Derby) with the project ‘Helping with early stages of Dementia’ from Freya Burnett, Manreet Shergill, Aliza Tanveer and Serena Rangel Browne • King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Boys (Birmingham) with the project ‘Eco friendly drone’ from Ethan Tumbos, Jan Dziedziak, Sasan Hapuarachchi, Xazq Sandhu, Dawud Irfan, Nathan Campbell, William Shi, Pruthvi Shrikaanth and Shubham Kumar • Mary Webb School and Science College (Shropshire) with the project ‘How much waste do hospitals produce?’ from Catherine May, Jess Sanderson, Alexis Uttley and Izzy Clarke • WMG Academy for Young Engineers (Coventry) with the project ‘Butler Robot To Help The Elderly’ from Suleymaan Khan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Bang Competition recognises and rewards young people’s science and engineering project work. Finalists have the opportunity to win a range of prizes and could be crowned UK Young Engineer or UK Young Scientist of the Year with a prize of £1,500.

Finalists of The Big Bang Competition will be exhibiting their projects at The Big Bang Fair.

Phil McShane, Associate Director of The Big Bang programme, comments “This year we’ve had over 500 young people enter the competition and the standard of the projects has been really high. The Big Bang Competition judges were extremely impressed with the creativity and innovation shown to solve real-world challenges demonstrated by all the young people who participated.”

The winners of The Big Bang Competition will be announced at the Award Ceremony at The Big Bang Fair on Thursday 22 June at the NEC in Birmingham. The much-loved Fair – which is the largest celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) for young people in the UK - runs from Wednesday 21 to Friday 23 June. There are limited tickets remaining for schools during the day, however families are welcome to join on Wednesday 21 June from 4:30pm to 7:30pm at The Big Bang Fair Unlocked. Free to attend and aimed at 11 to 14s, it includes inspirational talks, interactive workshops, and hands-on exhibits and careers information from STEM professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good luck to the finalist students from: • Caroline Chisholm School • Avanti Fields School • King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Boys • Alleyne's Academy • Derby Moor Spencer Academy • Mary Webb School and Science College • WMG Academy for Young Engineers