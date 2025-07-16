Northampton school issues statement after coach carrying nearly 50 pupils crashes on trip in Belgium

A coach carrying 49 Year 9 students from Northampton Academy was involved in a crash on Tuesday, July 15 while on a school trip to Belgium.

A Northampton school has issued a statement after a coach carrying nearly 50 pupils crashed while on a trip in Belgium.

Fortunately, only one student was taken to hospital for a precautionary X-ray and was able to rejoin the group shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for Northampton Academy said: “Yesterday morning a party of 49 year nine students and five members of staff were involved in a road traffic accident in Belgium. The emergency services arrived quickly on the scene. One student was taken to hospital for a precautionary x-ay but was soon back with the main group. No other students required hospital treatment and all returned safely to their hotel soon afterwards.

“Parents of those students involved were informed immediately and updated regularly throughout the day.

"We would like to commend our students for their maturity in dealing with this incident and thank staff and the emergency services for looking after everyone so well.”