Northampton school is ‘improving fast’ as they celebrate first ever ‘Good’ Ofsted report

Thomas Becket Catholic School is celebrating their first ever ‘good’ Ofsted report in the school’s history.

The secondary school was visited by Ofsted inspectors in November and, in a report soon to be released by Ofsted, has been rated ‘good’ in all areas.

The report states: “This school is improving fast. It is a welcoming school community. It is a calm and orderly place to learn. Most pupils are happy and feel safe. Staff know pupils well and look after them well.”

This follows after the school was graded as ‘requires improvement’ after their last full inspection in February 2019.

Thomas Becket Catholic School has since joined the Our Lady Immaculate Catholic Academies Trust (OLICAT) and appointed new headteacher and former student Paul McCahill, who is delighted to celebrate the school’s rapid turnaround.

Mr McCahill said: “We have very much put Thomas Becket back on the map. The school is a different place now, and we are incredibly proud the report recognises the hard work of everyone involved.

“This is a school where the care of the individual is at its heart and students are provided with the opportunities to flourish and succeed.”

Ofsted inspectors described the school as an “inclusive” place where pupils can be themselves and their personal development is prioritised by leaders.

The report said that the school’s provision for pupils with SEND is strong.

Inspectors commended Thomas Becket pupils for showing leadership when they help out in local primary schools and praised sixth form students for organising charity events, such as their ‘Sleeping out for Hope’ event in aid of a local homeless charity.

Ofsted said: “Leaders are committed to the pupils in this school. They have worked with determination to improve the school rapidly. They have clear plans to improve the school further and to make sure that the improvements will last.”

Inspectors are, however, concerned that some teachers do not check pupils’ learning and some pupils do not behave in ways that meet the high expectations of leaders.

In order for Thomas Becket Catholic School to improve their rating to ‘outstanding’, leaders need to ensure that teachers are checking pupils’ progress and providing effective feedback so they can improve. Leaders also need to ensure that all pupils understand what constitutes positive and respectful behaviour.

Mr McCahill said: “Rest assured, we are not resting on our laurels or being complacent. We know we still have work to do to ensure we provide a truly exceptional education for our young people.

“We are relentless in pursuing improvement for our wonderful school and are now embarking on the next phase of our #MissiontoExcellence to be recognised as one of the best Catholic schools in the diocese.”

Strategic executive lead at OLICAT, Tony Bishop, added: “Our many congratulations and thanks go to the staff, students, and families at the school.

“It is tremendous that there is now a recognised Good provision for Catholic Secondary and Sixth Form education for families in Northamptonshire and we look ahead with great excitement as the school continues to grow from strength to strength.”

