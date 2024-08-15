Northampton School for Girls 'immensely proud' of Year 13 students on A-Level results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Senior leadership at Northampton School for Girls have said they are “immensely proud” of Year 13 students, who have collected A-Level results today.

Cristina Taboada-Naya, headteacher, said: “We are immensely proud of the impressive achievements of our Year 13 students. The 2024 Post 16 results pay testament to the work ethic and tenacity of this brilliant cohort of students and to the incredible hard work of our staff and governors.

“Alongside their commendable academic attainment, this cohort also secured impressive achievements outside of the classroom representing the school at a national level in music and national and international level in sport, as well as making extensive contributions to the life of our school and to the locality, leading community focused environmental initiatives and charity work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will miss this group of students dearly and wish them the very best of luck in their future endeavours and adventures!”

NSG celebrating A-Level results.

Claire Green, director of sixth form, added: “We are extremely proud of this wonderful cohort, who have epitomised our ‘Role Models’ ethos throughout their time with us.

"Our students have shown incredible resilience in overcoming enormous challenges throughout their secondary education; it is great to see their industriousness and tenacity has opened doors to a wide variety of impressive Post-18 destinations.

"We’d like to thank our sixth form staff team and wish our ‘Class of 2024’ all the best with their undoubted future successes.

“We look forward to welcoming many of our ‘RoleModels’ back to NSG through our Alumni programme in the years to come.”