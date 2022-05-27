Northampton School for Boys' U12 football team were crowned national champions after winning the ESFA PlayStation Elite Schools’ Cup Final.

Proud director of sport, Jamie Wilcock, said the cup was the highest level of competition for schools’ football.

"To reach the final, the school had to win through six rounds of competition, against some of the best teams in the country,” he said.

Northampton School for Boys U12 football team

"This has been another hugely successful year for a school sports programme which continues to go from strength to strength on the national stage,” he added.

The game was staged at The Hawthorns, home of West Bromwich Albion, where NSB faced off against a strong St. Bede’s Catholic School from County Durham.

Mr Wilcock said: “Although long periods of the game were evenly matched with chances for both teams, NSB were able to demonstrate decisive quality in front of goal when it mattered most. Dexter Murphy scored the opener after slipping the ball through an opposing midfielder’s legs and guiding it into the bottom corner from outside the box. That was followed by two superb individual goals by James Denning, which helped to see NSB through with a 3-1 win.”

James was awarded ‘Player of the Match’ by the ESFA for his outstanding overall performance.