Northampton school defends decision to pull out of national sports tournament over 'bad behaviour'

A Northampton school defended its decision to pull out of a national inter-academy sports tournament, saying it was due to poor student behaviour.

Malcolm Arnold Academy netball and football teams were due to take part in David Ross Education Trust's annual Winter Cup on Thursday and Friday (October 10 and 11).

But teachers at the Trinity Avenue school decided not to go because of pupils' behaviour, causing a backlash from parents.

A school spokesman said: “As part of the David Ross Education Trust, we are fortunate to be invited to take part in a number of major national events every year – these are all generously funded by the David Ross Foundation.

"This year, however, students from Malcolm Arnold Academy did not take part in the Winter Cup because behaviour has not been good enough.

“We make no apology for having high expectations of how pupils should behave, and if they fall short there are consequences.

"Subject to there being improvements over the coming terms, we very much hope that the academy will be able to attend the Summer Cup and represent ourselves with pride amongst all the other academies in the David Ross Education Trust.”

The two-day Winter Cup saw the most talented students from David Ross Education Trust’s secondary academies compete in football and netball tournaments at the University of Nottingham.

Malcolm Arnold won the trophy in 2016 and were runners-up in 2017 - Humberston Academy in Grimsby won this year's prize.

Angry parents have contacted the Chronicle & Echo, with one saying: "The school’s decision punishes the majority, not the minority. Parents and pupils alike are appalled by the school’s action."

No further details have been given on what the bad behaviour was, but the anonymous parent suggested a couple of students were allegedly disrespectful to David Ross on a recent school visit.