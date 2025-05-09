Northampton school celebrates VE Day!
The pupils at Flore Church of England Primary School marked the historical occasion with delicious afternoon tea with scones, jam and cream and a performance of war time songs from their year 5 and 6 pupils.
The younger pupils had fun getting creative with VE day arts and crafts.
The office staff ventured into the loft and dug out an old Headteachers log book from 1945 with the following extract from that very day in 1945.
'May 8th 1945,
Mr. Churchill (Prime Minister) announced at 3.00pm today that the war in Europe would officially end at 00.01 hrs on Wed. May 9th. The Germans had surrendered unconditionally.'
