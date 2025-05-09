Northampton school celebrates VE Day!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pupils at Flore Church of England Primary School marked the historical occasion with delicious afternoon tea with scones, jam and cream and a performance of war time songs from their year 5 and 6 pupils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The younger pupils had fun getting creative with VE day arts and crafts.

The office staff ventured into the loft and dug out an old Headteachers log book from 1945 with the following extract from that very day in 1945.

'May 8th 1945,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils enjoying VE Day arts and crafts

Mr. Churchill (Prime Minister) announced at 3.00pm today that the war in Europe would officially end at 00.01 hrs on Wed. May 9th. The Germans had surrendered unconditionally.'

(Photo of the log book and another extract from May 7th 1945 can be seen on our Facebook page Flore Church of England Primary School).