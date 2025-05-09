Northampton school celebrates VE Day!

By Kirsty Reeve
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 15:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The pupils at Flore Church of England Primary School marked the historical occasion with delicious afternoon tea with scones, jam and cream and a performance of war time songs from their year 5 and 6 pupils.

The younger pupils had fun getting creative with VE day arts and crafts.

The office staff ventured into the loft and dug out an old Headteachers log book from 1945 with the following extract from that very day in 1945.

'May 8th 1945,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pupils enjoying VE Day arts and craftsPupils enjoying VE Day arts and crafts
Pupils enjoying VE Day arts and crafts

Mr. Churchill (Prime Minister) announced at 3.00pm today that the war in Europe would officially end at 00.01 hrs on Wed. May 9th. The Germans had surrendered unconditionally.'

(Photo of the log book and another extract from May 7th 1945 can be seen on our Facebook page Flore Church of England Primary School).

Related topics:NorthamptonFacebookEurope
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice