Northampton school celebrates highest status for work with autistic students

A Northampton school is celebrating after being granted the highest status for its work with autistic students following its first inspection.

Purple Oaks Academy has been given ‘advanced status’ by the National Autistic Society’s Autism Accreditation Committee, and they praised the school’s high standards.

Located in Whiston Road, it was opened as part of Greenwood Academies Trust in September 2017 with just 36 pupils.

Purple Oaks has grown significantly and now has 117 pupils, who all have an Education, Health and Care Plan, or autism and/or severe learning difficulties.

Sarah Martin executive principal of Purple Oaks Academy said: “We are thrilled and this is a testament to the work that our entire staff team has put into ensuring all aspects of our practice have the pupils’ best interests at heart.

“Consistency is a non-negotiable for us day in and day out.

“We started the journey with a blank canvas and it is an incredible achievement to have got to this point in five years.”

Executive principal Sarah Martin believes their “recognition of all the little things implemented over time that may not seem big to others” helped them to achieve their advanced status.

The committee praised Purple Oaks, stating it has a considerable positive impact on the quality of life and progress of autistic young people.

Sarah believes their “recognition of all the little things implemented over time that may not seem big to others” helped them to achieve their advanced status – including ensuring classrooms are tidy at all times, and making sure they have the right wall displays up.

Staff maintaining a sense of calm around students is a necessity, as it encourages them to act in the same manner.

Clive Lawrence strategic director of special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) at Greenwood Academies Trust said: “We are proud of the staff, pupils and wider community for their collective contributions in securing this prestigious accreditation.”

Clive added that the “school has developed an exceptional provision for pupils with autism during a pandemic”, alongside achieving ‘good’ in their first Ofsted inspection earlier this year.

He described Sarah and her team’s leadership as “inspirational” and “relentlessly focussed”.