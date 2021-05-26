Northampton school among final 10 in Beano's search for UK's funniest class - and you can help them win

A Northampton school has made the final 10 for Beano's search for the funniest class in the country with the winner being decided by a public vote.

Class 6YG at Upton Meadow Primary School's joke, 'Knock knock. Who's there? Justin. Justin who? Justin time to read Beano!' was picked by the comic's panel of judges out of more than 120 entries for its Britain’s Funniest Class 2021 contest.

The shortlisted jokes can now be voted for on Beano.com until June 10, to decide who will be crowned the winner, which will be revealed in a special issue of the Beano on sale in July.

Beano editorial director and head judge Mike Stirling said: “We love the messaging behind this gag form class 6YG from Upton Meadows Primary!

"Our team will be using this every Wednesday for years to come. We ‘just’ need to hire someone called Justin!

"This is the joke that puts the ‘ha’ in Northampton so we hope the town votes Upton Meadows, up the charts!”

The winning class will be turned into characters and feature in the iconic Beano comic, as well as winning comic subscriptions and Beano books courtesy of Studio Press for the whole class.

They will also enjoy a special VIP Beano assembly for their whole school and will receive an official Beano trophy crowning them Britain’s Funniest Class.