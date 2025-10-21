A seat belt demonstration for children at Harlestone Primary School - September 2009placeholder image
A seat belt demonstration for children at Harlestone Primary School - September 2009

Northampton retro: 34 'new' pictures of school pupils, teachers and heads from years gone by

By David Summers
Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:51 BST
We’ve taken another look into the archives of the Chronicle & Echo for schools pictures from years gone by.

All the pictures featured in this latest collection were taken in 2009 – are there any faces you recognise?

Cedar Road Primary school, after school football club, run by Mark Lyons (Director of coaching, DS soccer schools) - September 2009

Cedar Road Primary school, after school football club, run by Mark Lyons (Director of coaching, DS soccer schools) - September 2009 Photo: Kelly Cooper

Duston school students visiting Barclaycard. Learning Business schools and pitching ideas to "the board". Tom Jarvis and Sarah Eborall from Barclaycard - September 2009

Duston school students visiting Barclaycard. Learning Business schools and pitching ideas to "the board". Tom Jarvis and Sarah Eborall from Barclaycard - September 2009 Photo: Kelly Cooper

Primary school children visiting Duston School. They are learning all about the newly hatched chicks. Names l-r: Milly Barford (Hopping Hill), Ryan Horsley (Duston Eldean) Rahma Kofideher (Earl Spencer) - September 2009

Primary school children visiting Duston School. They are learning all about the newly hatched chicks. Names l-r: Milly Barford (Hopping Hill), Ryan Horsley (Duston Eldean) Rahma Kofideher (Earl Spencer) - September 2009 Photo: Kelly Cooper

Rye Hills Farm Day Nursery which has been awarded an 'outstanding' grade in their Ofsted report - September 2009

Rye Hills Farm Day Nursery which has been awarded an 'outstanding' grade in their Ofsted report - September 2009 Photo: Sharon Lucey

