Northampton retro: 31 pictures of boys and girls school football teams from nearly 20 years ago

By David Summers
Published 13th Oct 2025, 14:17 BST
There is something special about representing your school at sports.

And this collection of photographs from 2008 and 2010 show some of those pupils taking part in school football matches from the archives of the Chronicle & Echo.

The pictures featured in our regular Term-time supplement and we hope that they bring back memories for you.

Photographs of schools football from the archives of the Northampton Chronicle & Echo

1. Looking Back School Football Special

Photographs of schools football from the archives of the Northampton Chronicle & Echo Photo: Chronicle & Echo

East Hunsbury, Boothville, Sunnyside and St Gregorys football teams play one another at The Northampton Academy secondary school in a local tournament - pictured are the Sunnyside team

2. Looking Back Schools Football Special

East Hunsbury, Boothville, Sunnyside and St Gregorys football teams play one another at The Northampton Academy secondary school in a local tournament - pictured are the Sunnyside team Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

Boothville team

3. Looking Back Schools Football Special

Boothville team Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

Hunsbury v Sunnyside

4. Looking Back Schools Football Special

Hunsbury v Sunnyside Photo: Louise O'Callaghan

