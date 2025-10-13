Northampton retro: 31 pictures of boys and girls school football teams from nearly 20 years ago

And this collection of photographs from 2008 and 2010 show some of those pupils taking part in school football matches from the archives of the Chronicle & Echo.
The pictures featured in our regular Term-time supplement and we hope that they bring back memories for you.
1. Looking Back School Football Special
Photographs of schools football from the archives of the Northampton Chronicle & Echo Photo: Chronicle & Echo
2. Looking Back Schools Football Special
East Hunsbury, Boothville, Sunnyside and St Gregorys football teams play one another at The Northampton Academy secondary school in a local tournament - pictured are the Sunnyside team Photo: Louise O'Callaghan
3. Looking Back Schools Football Special
Boothville team Photo: Louise O'Callaghan
4. Looking Back Schools Football Special
Hunsbury v Sunnyside Photo: Louise O'Callaghan