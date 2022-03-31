Northampton pupils took to Tesco Mereway this morning to spread Easter cheer to shoppers for a charitable cause.

Abbey Primary School’s choir and African drumming group paid a special visit to the supermarket from 10.30am today (March 31) to perform for shoppers and collect money for the British Red Cross charity.

Headteacher, Caroline Farmer, said: “At The Abbey Primary School, our children are very musically talented. We’ve worked with Tesco to give the children the opportunity to perform to a live audience and to the community where they live.

"They have been working hard in rehearsals, perfecting their performance to spread some Easter cheer.

"The children wanted to show their support to others who are less fortunate than themselves and chose to raise money for The British Red Cross to support those affected by the war.”

Pupils raised £122.07 in total for the charity and handed out daffodils to members of the community to thank them for their donations.

Ms Farmer added: “The children thoroughly enjoyed the experience and performed with confidence. It was lovely to see so many of the children’s friends and family supporting us.”

Take a look at some pictures from Abbey Primary School’s fun-filled fundraising efforts today:

Abbey Primary School's choir and African drumming group took to Tesco Mereway on March 31, 2022 to raise money for the British Red Cross.

