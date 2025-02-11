Northampton pupils join forces to clean up the Racecourse
Armed with litter pickers and bin bags, primary pupils from #EMATter schools Castle Academy, Stimpson Avenue Academy and Northampton International Academy worked hard for more than an hour to dispose of any litter they found on the Racecourse.
The litter pick event was organised by each school’s eco-committee. Eco-committees are led by pupils passionate about promoting environmental awareness in their schools and local communities, and members play a key role in helping to reduce the environmental impact of their schools.
Supporting their efforts was the Northampton Litter Wombles, who provided special equipment and guidance to pupils during the litter pick. Northampton Litter Wombles is a community-led group which is working to eradicate litter in Northamptonshire by raising awareness and engaging with local agencies as well as supporting individuals and groups who wish to litter pick in the county.
Castle Academy, Stimpson Academy and Northampton International Academy are all part of East Midlands Academy Trust.