Northampton pupils’ commitment to healthy habits recognised with award

Stimpson Avenue Academy has been awarded a Healthy School Award for its commitment to positive mental health, physical activity and healthy eating.

The #EMATter school achieved the bronze Healthy School Award from West Northamptonshire Council in recognition of its efforts to instil healthy habits among its pupils, staff and parents.

The school was praised for its ‘exemplary’ work around health and wellbeing, which includes a weekly family art club to encourage positive mental health, zones of regulation in every classroom to help pupils manage their emotions and Wellbeing Wednesday which welcomes families before school to take part in a range of different activities.

The school was also able to demonstrate strong, child-friendly healthy eating and mental health policies, and was praised for its focus on positive staff wellbeing.

Teacher Abbi Smith and Year 6 pupils at Stimpson Avenue Academy, which has been awarded a Healthy School Award.

Luci Clapton, Head of School at Stimpson Avenue Academy, said: “It’s so important to teach our pupils about health and establishing healthy habits from a young age, whether it’s making good food choices, encouraging physical activity or promoting positive mental health.

“Our commitment to health and wellbeing extends to our staff and our parents and carers as well, and we hope our pupils will take these healthy habits home and share them with their families.

“I am thrilled that Stimpson Avenue Academy has been awarded this bronze Healthy School Award and special thanks go to Abbi Smith, our PHSE Lead, for leading on our work in this area. I’m looking forward to us working towards the silver award next year.”