A local primary school has earned a prestigious award for the work they do with young carers.

The Arbours Primary Academy in Northampton, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust, has been awarded a bronze award from the Young Carers Trust in recognition for the extensive support in place for pupils with caring responsibilities.

It’s estimated that there are around 800,000 young carers in England. Being a young carer can put enormous pressure on students, and research has found that on average, young carers miss out on 48 school days a year, and often have lower levels of self-confidence, mental wellbeing and education attainment.

At The Arbours, there is a wealth of support for these pupils to ensure they don’t miss out on education. This includes appointing a designated teacher who has responsibility for these learners and offering homework clubs and drop-in sessions as well as training staff to be able to identify young carers and offer support, and signposting supportive external services to young carers and their families.

Angela Watts, Principal of The Arbours Primary Academy, said: “Being awarded the Bronze Young Carers In Schools Award is something we are extremely proud and passionate about at The Arbours Primary Academy. Supporting all our children to enable them to reach their full potential is something we strive to do every day. All of our staff are highly trained to be able to identify and offer support to children who may be young carers.

“Our children who are young carers are exceptional individuals with responsibilities for other people. We collaborate with Northmpationshire Young Carers, and work hard to provide a safe and nurturing environment in which they can thrive and achieve their full personal development and academic success, while also fulfilling their caring roles. “

