Students from a primary school in Northampton celebrated Peace in our World Day earlier this month.

Each class at Stimpson Avenue Academy participated in activities relating to the theme Peace in our World to promote harmony in the school and wider communities.

Children came into the school wearing a rainbow of bright colourful clothes and families made donations to the War Child charity. War Child works towards a world in which no child’s life is torn apart by war.

