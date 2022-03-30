Northampton primary school rated 'good' in first full Ofsted inspection since opening

A primary school in Northampton has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in its first full inspection since it opened in 2017.

Pineham Barns primary school, situated in the village of Pineham, has been described by the education watchdog as a “vibrant” school where “pupils enjoy their learning.”

The inspection was carried out on January 25 and 26, this year and the Ofsted report, which was published on March 29, said that pupils are “aspirational” and “proud” of their school.

Pineham Barns Primary School

Pupils told inspectors, “everybody is together. We are like one big family,” according to the report. Pupils additionally said they liked that the school is located near woodland so they can go on walks and take pictures of nature.

Ofsted commended pupils’ “outstanding” behaviour, describing them as “polite and respectful” with the school’s zero tolerance approach to bullying and teachers quickly sorting out any problems.

According to the report, one parent told inspectors: “The principal has cultivated a staff, who are engaging, energetic and remarkably driven.”

Inspectors praised the primary school’s “strong” curriculum, and “high profile” of books in classrooms as well as the “engaging environment” for early years.

There was, moreover, praise for teachers in providing strong support to pupils with special educational needs and learning disabilities, communicating well with parents and giving regular opportunities for pupils to recap their mathematical knowledge.

Ofsted commended leaders for promoting a “respectful culture” and promoting equality of opportunity and diversity very effectively. It observed that a high proportion of pupils attend extra-curricular clubs.

Areas for improvement consisted of making sure the curriculum clearly sets out what knowledge pupils should know and by when as well as making sure there are sufficient opportunities for all pupils to develop their mathematical reasoning skills.

Other issues raised by the report were that some children lose focus when learning independently and there is “inconsistency” in some key stage two pupils’ knowledge of different faiths and beliefs.

The report, however, noted that leaders already have plans in place to address these concerns.