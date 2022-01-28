Northampton primary school rated 'good' by Ofsted for second time in a row

A primary school in Northampton has been rated 'good' by Ofsted for the second time in a row.

The school watchdog inspected Moulton Primary School on December 7 last year and published its findings on Friday (January 28).

The Ofsted report describes the school as 'the centre of its community', where pupils feel 'safe and happy' as well as confident that teachers can help them if they have problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moulton Primary School in Northampton has been rated by Ofsted as 'good.'

Ofsted commended Moulton Primary's 'rainbow of responsibilities', which helps pupils to remember the importance of respect for others and the environment, and said that this is 'one way in which the school is preparing pupils for life in modern Britain and for a changing world.'

The report praised the 'broad and ambitious curriculum' that starts in the early years, effective learning activities and the consistent approach to phonics teaching and assessment. Inspectors are confident that if pupils fell behind, trained teachers and teaching assistants ensure they give them the extra help to catch up quickly.

Inspectors also noted that books read during 'story time' often linked to the class topic in Key Stage Two - for example, pupils in Year Six read 'Goodnight Mister Tom' at the same time as learning World War II. The Ofsted report said, 'this helps them to understand the book better and supports them in deepening their understanding in history.'

Moulton Primary School has a 'creative classroom' where younger children can investigate materials as well as an outdoor garden to allow pupils to explore the natural world around them.

The report additionally praised teachers for paying close attention to the needs of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities. Ways they have done this include ensuring teaching assistants help SEND pupils access the same learning as others in lessons and training staff to use therapies in the 'rainbow room' to support pupils struggling with emotional needs.

Ofsted, furthermore, recognised the range of clubs run by the school including archery, Spanish and the 'Jesus and me' club. Over a quarter of the school's children sing in the choir, every pupil has an opportunity to play string and bass instruments and students in each year group can take part in a school performance. The report said all of this has allowed pupils to develop an 'appreciation of the arts.'

Moreover, the inspection report says that staff are valued by leaders and governors, protected from unnecessary workloads and staff have told inspectors they are "proud" to work at Moulton Primary School.

One aspect the school has been asked to improve upon is to ensure staff are suitably trained in subjects such as computing and design and technology. The curriculum has recently been revised and not all staff have received up to date training on this so pupils are not building a rich source of knowledge in these subjects.