Northampton primary school holds open days for new reception pupils

Every reception pupil at Rothersthorpe CE Primary School met the expected standard in all areas last year, the school said.

Now the school is organising open days for those starting reception in September 2023.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We have school tours, which include a ‘stay and play’ session for your child on the following dates: Tuesday 4th October at 1.30pm Monday 10th October at 1.30pm Wednesday 12th October at 9.30am. We can organise further dates if required.

As a small school, your child will be in a class of only 15 pupils with an outstanding Early Years Teacher and Assistant.

