Northampton primary school first in national academy trust to receive prestigious accolade

A Northampton primary school has become the first in its national academy trust to receive a prestigious accolade.

Kings Heath Primary Academy has been named an Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) Centre of Excellence following a rigorous review of the school and its plans.

Principal Kim Duff said they are 'over the moon' to be the first school in the David Ross Education Trust (DRET) and the fourth in the town to get the certificate.

Kings Heath Primary Academy and principal Kim Duff. Photos: Google and DRET

"Despite the challenges we have faced this year, developing our inclusion best practice is always at the forefront of our minds, and we are extremely proud of the progress we have made." she said.

"We look forward to continuing to grow and develop as an IQM Centre of Excellence!”

Achieving the award is an opportunity for Kings Heath Primary Academy to work with other schools to share and build on their approach to inclusion best practice.

IQM assessor Jan Sullivan said Kings Heath Primary Academy has a 'strong vision and values that drive all that it offers'.

"This vision is supported by policies which are well-informed by current educational research and clearly defined in whole school procedures," she continued.

“The quality of educational provision at the school is at least good and this is reflected in the findings of the school’s last Ofsted inspection (2017).

"The whole school community is eager for all pupils to achieve to the best of their abilities.

"Kings Heath Primary Academy is an inclusive school, with a very specific approach to teaching, learning and curriculum provision.”

DRET director of primary education Simon Rose said: “Here at DRET we are constantly striving for progress, inclusion and an equitable, world-class education.

"That Kings Heath Primary Academy has been named an IQM Centre for Excellence is testament to the dedication of staff and students alike and is a huge accolade for our trust.

"Even amidst a global pandemic, Kings Heath has made significant progress through a number of incredible initiatives, and we look forward to seeing the impact of continued growth over the coming year.

"Congratulations to all at Kings Heath Primary Academy and well done Mrs Duff on your outstanding leadership.”