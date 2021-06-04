Northampton primary school celebrates receiving award for excellence in teaching science

Briar Hill Primary School head teacher Janey Cooksley

A Northampton primary school is celebrating after receiving an award for its excellence in teaching science.

Briar Hill Primary School has been awarded the prestigious Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) along with 334 other junior, primary, middle and special schools in the UK.

Head teacher Janey Cooksley said: “We are delighted to have received the Primary Science Quality Mark.

"It is a testament to the hard work we at Briar Hill have put into ensuring our pupils have access to a world-class education and that they are prepared from a young age for the rigour of science exams and higher education, if that is the route they should choose.

"Thank you for everyone at the PSQM team who gave us this award, and we look forward to continuing to improve our science offer in the future!”

The PSQM programme ensures effective leadership of science, enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

It encourages teacher autonomy and innovation while at the same time offering a clear framework for development in science subject leadership, teaching and learning.

Schools that achieve PSQM demonstrate commitment and expertise in science leadership, teaching and learning.

Since its launch in 2010, more than 4,000 schools across the UK have achieved the award led by the University of Hertfordshire's School of Education in collaboration with the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

PSQM national director Associate Professor Jane Turner said: "There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high-quality science education.

"The coronavirus pandemic has made everyone aware of the impact of science on our daily lives.

"Primary schools have an important role to ensure that children understand how science works and keeps us healthy and safe.

"Schools that have achieved a PSQM have demonstrated a significant commitment to science teaching and learning, even at this challenging time for schools.

"The profile and quality of science in each awarded school is very high.

"Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure scientific understanding and skills. "