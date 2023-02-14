Northampton primary school celebrates 19 years of being rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

Boughton Primary School continues to be good, says Ofsted, marking 19 consecutive years of the setting being graded good.

The school, situated in Moulton Lane, was visited in January by inspectors, who described it as a “caring and friendly” place that prioritises pupils’ well-being.

Lead inspector at Ofsted Mandy Wilding said: “Pupils respect their helpful teachers. They feel listened to by adults, who ‘take in what we say and follow it up’. Pupils and parents appreciate the family feel of the school and that they are known as individuals.”

Boughton Primary School.

Pupils were found to behave well, following the ‘Boughton Bs’: be kind, be safe, be responsible and - in turn - earn house points and headteacher awards. They learn about different beliefs and family structures and are respectful towards each other and adults.

The school provides pupils with opportunities to embark on interesting trips and develop their interests in sports and music. Older pupils take on responsibilities like being ‘chums’ to help younger children settle in.

Teachers were commended for reading to pupils daily and explaining any complex language they encountered. Whilst matching books to pupils’ reading abilities, teachers select increasingly demanding books that tie in with other subjects

However, some pupils at Boughton Primary are behind their peers when it comes to reading, Ofsted found. The inspector has advised leaders to ensure that pupils receive additional support when needed.

Children in the early years get off to a good start here, forming “warm and positive” relationships with staff. Staff were commended for prioritising pupils’ language development, preparing fascinating activities and ensuring they are “safe” “happy” and prepared for Year One.

The Ofsted inspector found that SEND pupils are supported to access the same curriculum as other pupils.

While Ofsted acknowledged curriculum leaders as “enthusiastic and knowledgeable about their subjects”, they do not all have the training and opportunities needed to check how well their subject is being taught across the school. The school needs to ensure all subject leaders have the skills to support their colleagues effectively.

Boughton Primary School’s last full inspection took place in 2012 when it was rated good in all areas. A subsequent short inspection in 2017 found that it remained good.