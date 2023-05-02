News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Primary School Brings Tennis Alive - and now they are LTA Award winners 2023

Wimbledon came to Northampton!

By Julie CassianoContributor
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read

During the summer of 2022, Vernon Terrace Primary School, who are committed to ensuring all pupils receive a well-balanced curriculum brought British Tennis alive. They decided Wimbledon was coming to Northampton.

The school's PE Teacher, Mr Alan Kenny, wanted the children to experience Wimbledon. As he could not possibly get tickets for all 210 children, he decided Wimbledon had to come to Northampton. Therefore, in July 2022, he planned a Tennis competition with a big finale held during Wimbledon fortnight. The whole school gathered outside to watch the final, Wimbledon style, lemonade, Strawberries & Cream was served. The final saw several children crowned Vernon Terrace Wimbledon winners.

The LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) awarded the school two awards for the well-planned event. Sandi Procter, President of the LTA, visited the school on Tuesday 2nd May 2023 to present the awards to the Headteacher, Mrs Julie Cassiano and the PE teacher, Mr Alan Kenny. In the absence of Mr Alan Kenny, the Deputy Headteacher, Mrs Jo Marlow, accepted his award.

Sandi Procter, LTA President Susanne Clarke, Covering PE Teacher
Awards: Mr Alan Kenny - Tennis for All AwardVernon Terrace Primary School - School of the Year.

LTA county Awards awarded to Vernon Terrace Primary School
