During the summer of 2022, Vernon Terrace Primary School, who are committed to ensuring all pupils receive a well-balanced curriculum brought British Tennis alive. They decided Wimbledon was coming to Northampton.

The school's PE Teacher, Mr Alan Kenny, wanted the children to experience Wimbledon. As he could not possibly get tickets for all 210 children, he decided Wimbledon had to come to Northampton. Therefore, in July 2022, he planned a Tennis competition with a big finale held during Wimbledon fortnight. The whole school gathered outside to watch the final, Wimbledon style, lemonade, Strawberries & Cream was served. The final saw several children crowned Vernon Terrace Wimbledon winners.

The LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) awarded the school two awards for the well-planned event. Sandi Procter, President of the LTA, visited the school on Tuesday 2nd May 2023 to present the awards to the Headteacher, Mrs Julie Cassiano and the PE teacher, Mr Alan Kenny. In the absence of Mr Alan Kenny, the Deputy Headteacher, Mrs Jo Marlow, accepted his award.

Sandi Procter, LTA President Susanne Clarke, Covering PE Teacher

Awards: Mr Alan Kenny - Tennis for All AwardVernon Terrace Primary School - School of the Year.