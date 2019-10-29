Northampton parents concerned how kids will get to school if path is closed by housing developer

Northampton parents are concerned how their children will get to school if a path is closed by a housing developer.

Bovis Homes has applied to close the footpath that runs between Collingtree and Collingtree Park from November 8, as part of its 1,000-home development.

But the path is commonly used by pupils at Collingtree Primary School and others, prompting opposition from the school and parish councils.

Northamptonshire County Council insists the path will not be closed until an alternative route has been found.

A parent told the Chronicle & Echo: "This closure would impact our children's walk to Collingtree school massively.

"I hope it is resolved before it becomes a problem."

The path goes from Barn Corner in Collingtree to Windingbrook Lane in Collingtree Park, through Collingtree Park Golf Club.

A letter to parents from head of school Suman Bedi said the path closure 'is a major issue for many of their families' but understand the council was working with Bovis Homes to find a solution.

"We will keep trying to contact the Council, but apparently legally they are not obliged to consult local residents," the letter says.

Bovis Homes is currently building 1,000 homes on 237.2-acres of land to the west of Collingtree after being given permission in 2016.

A county council spokesperson said: “The planning application put forward by Bovis Homes affects usage of the path, so Northamptonshire Highways is working with the developer to find an alternative.

"All parties are committed to providing safe access for all, including those who use the path to get to school.

"All alternatives are being considered and there will not be any path closure until an appropriate safe route has been agreed.

"Once an agreement has been made, Northamptonshire Highways will work with the developer to make sure it is quickly and safely implemented.”

A Bovis Homes spokesperson added they understand the concerns of residents and parents and will be working closely with the councils and school to minimise any inconvenience.