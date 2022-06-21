Northampton nursery with ‘sensitive and caring staff’ rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

A Northampton nursery has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted in their latest report.

Samuels Christian Nursery, situated at Broadmead Community Church, was inspected by Ofsted on May 16 and - in a report published this week - it was described as a place where children effectively develop their confidence and wellbeing with the help of “sensitive and caring staff.”

Inspectors found that children were “eager to explore activities and toys” and staff provide “good quality interaction and teaching” as they play alongside them and chat to them.

Samuels Christian Nursery, in Broadmead Avenue.

For example, children talk about tornadoes as they pour water into funnels in the water tray and watch with fascination as the water swirls around then staff encourage them to discuss what they know about tornadoes before considering how they can extend their learning.

The report notes that staff praise children for efforts and achievements, which promotes children’s confidence to try new experiences.

Inspectors commended staff for having a “gentle, clear and consistent approach” to helping children learn about expectations for behaviour, taking time to explain why certain behaviour is not acceptable and helping them think about the impact this has on their friends. This teaches children how to use their words to resolve disagreements between themselves.

Children with special educational needs and disabilities were found, by Ofsted, to be supported effectively by nursery staff, who identify their needs and feelings by using picture boards as a communication tool.

Although the report notes that staff are “skilled” in storytelling with their use of puppets and other toys to illustrate books they read, inspectors found that staff do not always pitch the length of storytelling sessions correctly for all children taking part. This results in children losing interest and becoming distracted.

Staff, however, encourage children - who have fewer opportunities to look at books at home - to choose a book from the nursery library with their parents so they can take it home to read together.

Samuels Christian Nursery was praised for encouraging independence in children to prepare them for school. Many serve themselves and pour their own drinks at lunchtime, select their own arts and craft materials and are willing to help tidy afterwards.

Inspectors raised concerns that play is occasionally interrupted. Children engrossed in their activities are not prepared or given time to finish what they are doing before being asked to tidy away. Inspectors suggested the nursery should prepare children for changes in the daily routine so they have time to complete their activities.

Samuels Christan Nursery was registered in December 2018 and currently has 40 children aged between two and four years old on roll. It is managed by a committee and employs 10 members of childcare staff.

The nursery opens from Monday to Friday during term time only and sessions are from 8am until 3pm.