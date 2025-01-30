Northampton nursery reaches ‘absolutely amazing’ 10 year milestone of serving its community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton nursery has reached the “absolutely amazing” 10 year milestone of serving its community, and three staff members have been there since the very start.

Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery is run by the Growing Together Northampton charity and first opened to the public back in January 2015.

As well as running the nursery, the charity hosts a range of community groups and offers continued support in the eastern estates of the town.

Louise Danielczuk, who left her role at the Hope Centre last year to become chief executive at Growing Together, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the decade anniversary.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Louise. “We’re really proud of the work the nursery has done over the 10 years and its service to the community.”

Not only has the nursery continued to nurture the children who attend, but has provided vital support to their families too – even after their little ones have left Blackthorn Good Neighbours.

“It’s not just the education, which has obviously had a huge impact and we were rewarded with two outstanding Ofsted ratings in the 10 years,” said Louise. “It’s also the impact we have on the community.”

Recently, this has included handing out food parcels, nappies and clothing – as well as offering long-term emotional support and advice.

The nursery now has a chef who cooks the children meals three days a week, and the team is proud to share healthy recipes with parents and guardians for their own use.

Louise hopes all the families who have benefited from the service will join them in celebrating the milestone.

When asked about the three staff members who have been at the nursery since it opened in January 2015, Louise said: “They are really, really proud. The whole reason they opened was the thought of the impact they could have on young lives.

“The children come back to see them, and this is a shining example of what you can achieve in a wonderful community given half the chance.”

Blackthorn Good Neighbours will be hosting a celebration with their families and the wider community once the weather improves, which they hope will be around Easter time.

For more information on Growing Together Northampton and the Blackthorn Good Neighbours Nursery, visit the charity’s website here.