Caring Kindergartens, based at the Duston St Lukes Centre

A Northampton nursery has received another glowing report from Ofsted, maintaining their streak of ‘good’ ratings since their registration in 2013.

Caring Kindergartens, based at the Duston St Lukes Centre, was visited by inspectors on August 11 and - in a report published this week - has been rated ‘good’ in all areas.

The report said: “Children and parents are welcomed by friendly nursery staff as they arrive. Children who struggle to leave their parents are supported well. Staff give them cuddles, helping them to calm quickly.”

Inspectors found that staff know children well and teach children about feelings and emotions as they read stories to them. One child told an inspector, “Nursery teachers check on me if I am sad.”

Staff are described as “positive role models,” who encourage children to use good manners and share their toys.

The report praised staff for supporting children’s communication and language development well through singing songs together, reading stories and engaging in age-appropriate conversations.

The children - who are all aged four years and under - are described as “calm and friendly” towards friends, staff and visitors. One group of children built a transformer and confidently approached visitors to show off their creation, saying: “Look at Optimus!”

The youngest children are supported by staff to learn to walk and feed themselves independently, according to the report. Older children are taught about ‘people who help us’ - for example, firefighters - as they play with small world figures and all children enjoy the “large and inviting” garden.

Inspectors noted that the nursery has “good community links”, which enables them to provide children with opportunities to visit the local school and senior care home

Staff were praised by Ofsted for providing a variety of activities to children that follow their interests, quickly identifying gaps in learning and reaching out to professionals when children require extra help.

Inspectors noted that additional funding is used “well” and the nursery’s manager involves parents in how this money is spent.

The report said: “This means all children are supported to make good progress in their learning and quickly receive the help they need.”

According to Ofsted, parents speak highly of the “fantastic staff” who support their children and keep parents informed on their child’ development as well as provide ideas of how learning can be continued at home. Parents reported to inspectors their child’s confidence has grown since attending Caring Kindergartens.

To improve, inspectors said the nursery needs to extend children’s knowledge on the benefits of healthy living and help younger children to better understand what behaviour is expected from them.

Caring Kindergartens, registered in 2013, employs 21 members of childcare staff and, at the time of this inspection, had 101 children on roll aged four years and under. It opens from Monday to Friday all year round, closing on bank holidays and at Christmas.